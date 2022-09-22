Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Calls by Zelensky and Biden for UN reform are supported by people around the world – new survey

By Farsan Ghassim, Post-doctoral researcher, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Oxford
Share this article
In a landmark speech to the United Nations (UN), the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, demanded that Russia and other aggressors should be stripped of their veto power in the UN security council.

Echoing his calls for UN reform earlier this year, Zelensky lamented that much talk about UN reform in the past has led nowhere.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will Canada cut ties to the monarchy under King Charles? It's possible
~ About the Queen and the Crown's crimes and how to talk about the unmourned — Podcast
~ Saskatchewan stabbing tragedy illustrates ongoing settler colonial violence
~ We can use drones to get inside and learn more about active, gassy volcanoes
~ Why children's 'choice' about COVID-19 masking at school needs far more discussion
~ Memo to the Productivity Commission: fixing inequality is the key to productivity
~ Friday essay: reclaiming artist-musician Anita Lane from the 'despised' label of muse
~ Curious Kids: How is lava made?
~ How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books
~ Grand design: why the AFL structure is unique – and has enabled competitive balance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter