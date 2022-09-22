Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why Liz Truss is no Margaret Thatcher when it comes to the economy

By Craig Berry, Associate Professor in Economic Policy, UCL
The UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, has made no secret of her admiration of her late predecessor, Margaret Thatcher. However, anyone expecting a swift return to Thatcherite policies in 2022 should probably take a closer look at Truss’s politics.

To begin with, Truss is about to oversee a significant expansion…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


