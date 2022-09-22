Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monkeypox case numbers are falling, but that doesn’t mean it’s going away anytime soon

By Andrew Lee, Professor of Public Health, University of Sheffield
Share this article
The global outbreak of monkeypox has been going on for nearly five months now. In that time, over 60,000 people have been infected in over 100 countries. Most of the cases have been in young men and the disease has disproportionately affected men who have sex with men.

The outbreak appears to have peaked in mid-August. Since then, the number of cases…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will Canada cut ties to the monarchy under King Charles? It's possible
~ About the Queen and the Crown's crimes and how to talk about the unmourned — Podcast
~ Saskatchewan stabbing tragedy illustrates ongoing settler colonial violence
~ We can use drones to get inside and learn more about active, gassy volcanoes
~ Why children's 'choice' about COVID-19 masking at school needs far more discussion
~ Memo to the Productivity Commission: fixing inequality is the key to productivity
~ Friday essay: reclaiming artist-musician Anita Lane from the 'despised' label of muse
~ Curious Kids: How is lava made?
~ How do you teach a primary school child about consent? You can start with these books
~ Grand design: why the AFL structure is unique – and has enabled competitive balance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter