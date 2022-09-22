Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: what Putin's mobilisation order means for the war and the west

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
The political climate got a few degrees warmer this week after Vladimir Putin announced a plan for partial mobilisation of Russian reserves, calling on a reservoir of somewhere between 300,000 and a million troops to bolster the Russian military’s parlous position in Ukraine.

He also authorised referendums in four regions occupied by his troops which if they vote to become part of the Russian Federation (which is generally thought to be a foregone conclusion) means that Ukraine’s counteroffensives in these areas will represent an attack on sovereign Russian soil.

He blamed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


