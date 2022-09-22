Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Looking at the GotaGoGama protests as a learning curve for Sri Lanka

By GroundViews
Share this article
A month after GotaGoGama came to a close, one wonders how have its ideas taken root in the minds of the thousands who engaged with this space of learning.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Calls by Zelensky and Biden for UN reform are supported by people around the world – new survey
~ Why Liz Truss is no Margaret Thatcher when it comes to the economy
~ Weekend warrior workouts: here's how to make the most of them
~ Monkeypox case numbers are falling, but that doesn’t mean it’s going away anytime soon
~ Iran protest at enforced hijab sparks online debate and feminist calls for action across Arab world
~ Why parents shouldn't be saddled with environmental guilt for having children
~ Songbirds with unique colours are more likely to be traded as pets – new reserch
~ Indian Matchmaking: English can be a valuable asset for young women seeking husbands – but it can also backfire
~ Why do we laugh? New study considers possible evolutionary reasons behind this very human behaviour
~ Ukraine recap: what Putin's mobilisation order means for the war and the west
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter