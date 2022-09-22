Tolerance.ca
Name-calling in politics grabs headlines, but voters don't like it – and it could backfire in the 2022 midterm elections

By Beth L. Fossen, Assistant Professor of Marketing Kelley School of Business, Indiana University
A record amount is being spent on political advertising in the midterm elections. But evidence shows that negative ads might work counteractively, discouraging voters from casting ballots altogether.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


