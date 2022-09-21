Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Victorian Labor's failure on upper house electoral reform undermines democracy

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist), The Conversation
Victorian Labor has had ample time to reform upper house voting - its failure to do so is a blight on democracy in the state.The Conversation


