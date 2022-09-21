Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Athletes, Fans Demand Remedy for Migrant Worker Abuses in Qatar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ex-Australian men’s national football team captain Craig Foster announced he would donate his salary as a broadcaster during the World Cup to families of deceased workers and LGBTI and women's rights groups. © 2022 Craig Foster With only weeks remaining until the opening kickoff of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, support is rapidly spreading across world football to compensate migrant workers abused during preparations for the tournament. At a Human Rights Watch press briefing this week, former Australian men’s national football team captain Craig Foster, a staunch…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


