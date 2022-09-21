Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Canada to Europe, survey reveals the challenges facing women leaders

By Louise Champoux-Paillé, Cadre en exercice, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Anne-Marie Croteau, Dean, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Do women need to adopt male traits and behaviours to be successful in business? Are stereotypes still present and do they continue to disrupt women’s careers? How do leaders in Québec compare to those in Europe?

In early 2020, the Women Initiative Foundation, in partnership with Concordia University’s John Molson School of Business, the Stanford University Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab, and the CentraleSupélec of Université Paris-Saclay, conducted a new study…The Conversation


