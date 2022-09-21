Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's this 'longevity' diet, and will it really make you live longer?

By Evangeline Mantzioris, Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, University of South Australia
Share this article
A new diet by an American biochemist claims to help you live longer. It’s not too dissimilar to the Australian guide to healthy eating, which if followed, could also prolong your life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Queen Elizabeth II through the Arab prism
~ How Victorian Labor's failure on upper house electoral reform undermines democracy
~ Putin plays the annexation card, pushing the war in Ukraine into a dangerous new phase
~ New York's $250 million lawsuit against Donald Trump is the beginning, not end, of this case – a tax lawyer explains what's at stake
~ Athletes, Fans Demand Remedy for Migrant Worker Abuses in Qatar
~ Governments' use of automated decision-making systems reflects systemic issues of injustice and inequality
~ Why major Canadian railways must no longer be permitted to police themselves
~ The scourge of sexual violence in West Africa, unveiled
~ From Canada to Europe, survey reveals the challenges facing women leaders
~ Why do humans grow two sets of teeth? These marsupials are rewriting the story of dental evolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter