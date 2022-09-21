Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
As the 2022 AFLM season comes to a close, the game must ask itself some difficult questions – especially on racism

By Matthew Klugman, Research Fellow, Institute for Health & Sport, member of the Community, Identity and Displacement Research Network, and Co-convenor of the Olympic Research Network, Victoria University
The AFL is searching for a new CEO amid ongoing reports of systemic racism, a lack of meaningful support for the AFLW and insufficient action on head injuries.The Conversation


