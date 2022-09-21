Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Media deference to the royals must have a limit – just look at how Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson were treated

By Tim Luckhurst, Principal of South College, Durham University
Share this article
Britain’s period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth underlined the reverence with which many in the UK regard the royal family. Intense and mainly loyal coverage by broadcasters and newspapers took pains to remind us that some of history’s most deplorable regimes were republics and that monarchs may be more tolerant – the British royals being particularly benign.

In a private capacity, I am proud of my country’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Putin's mobilisation speech: what he said and what he meant
~ Can we really deflect an asteroid by crashing into it? Nobody knows, but we are excited to try
~ Conspiracy theories are dangerous even if they don’t affect behaviour
~ The Republican party's cruel migrant stunts have very deep roots
~ Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins
~ Direct air capture: how advanced is technology to suck up carbon dioxide – and could it slow climate change?
~ Morocco: Free activist Rida Benotmane immediately and drop all charges against him
~ Iran: Deadly crackdown on protests against Mahsa Amini’s death in custody needs urgent global action
~ Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border Clashes Prove Deadly for Civilians
~ Puerto Rico's vulnerability to hurricanes is magnified by weak government and bureaucratic roadblocks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter