Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Deadly crackdown on protests against Mahsa Amini’s death in custody needs urgent global action

By Amnesty International
World leaders at the UN General Assembly must support calls for the establishment of an independent international investigative and accountability mechanism to address the prevailing crisis of impunity in Iran. Their urgent need for action was demonstrated most recently by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, and the barrage of gunfire unleashed […] The post Iran: Deadly crackdown on protests against Mahsa Amini’s death in custody needs urgent global action appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


