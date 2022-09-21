Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border Clashes Prove Deadly for Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Civilians displaced by border clashes at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border near Batken, southwestern Kyrgyzstan, September 17, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Danil Usmanov Reports indicate that at least 37 civilians, including four children, are among over 100 people killed in the past week as a result of border clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The clashes, which broke out on September 14, reportedly began when Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards exchanged fire along a disputed segment of the border. With hundreds more wounded, fighting has affected civilian populations in at least…


