Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the pandemic over? We asked an economist, an education expert and a public health scholar their views

By William Hauk, Associate Professor of Economics, University of South Carolina
Lisa Miller, Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Wayne Au, Professor of Education, University of Washington, Bothell
Share this article
President Joe Biden’s suggestion that the COVID-19 pandemic is over has led to a backlash among some experts who suggest the comment is premature – and counterproductive.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Putin's mobilisation speech: what he said and what he meant
~ Can we really deflect an asteroid by crashing into it? Nobody knows, but we are excited to try
~ Conspiracy theories are dangerous even if they don’t affect behaviour
~ Media deference to the royals must have a limit – just look at how Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson were treated
~ The Republican party's cruel migrant stunts have very deep roots
~ Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins
~ Direct air capture: how advanced is technology to suck up carbon dioxide – and could it slow climate change?
~ Morocco: Free activist Rida Benotmane immediately and drop all charges against him
~ Iran: Deadly crackdown on protests against Mahsa Amini’s death in custody needs urgent global action
~ Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border Clashes Prove Deadly for Civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter