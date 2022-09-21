Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When you're questioning your faith after being hurt by your religious community, here are 3 ways to cope

By Christine D. Gonzales-Wong, Assistant Professor of Counseling, Texas A&M-San Antonio
A professor of counseling explains how to find therapists and support communities that can help work through these unique challenges.The Conversation


