Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID pandemic created immunisation gaps in Africa. Over half a million children are at risk

By Edina Amponsah-Dacosta, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Vaccines for Africa Initiative, University of Cape Town
Share this article
The pandemic has disrupted national immunisation programmes. As a result, the African continent is seeing more outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Putin's mobilisation speech: what he said and what he meant
~ Can we really deflect an asteroid by crashing into it? Nobody knows, but we are excited to try
~ Conspiracy theories are dangerous even if they don’t affect behaviour
~ Media deference to the royals must have a limit – just look at how Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson were treated
~ The Republican party's cruel migrant stunts have very deep roots
~ Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins
~ Direct air capture: how advanced is technology to suck up carbon dioxide – and could it slow climate change?
~ Morocco: Free activist Rida Benotmane immediately and drop all charges against him
~ Iran: Deadly crackdown on protests against Mahsa Amini’s death in custody needs urgent global action
~ Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Border Clashes Prove Deadly for Civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter