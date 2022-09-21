Comments policy: We still want to hear from you - we just needed to make some changes

Tolerance.ca
By Jabulani Sikhakhane, Editor, The Conversation Africa
A recent spam attack led us to closing comments on all articles across The Conversation’s seven sites. Now that things have settled down we have introduced a more nuanced approach in a bid to manage the threat of another attack.

We will, in future, open comments only on some articles. Our constraint is simply that all comments need to be read by The Conversation Africa’s editors to ensure that they are respectful and constructive and comply with our community standards. Given the size of the team and our capacity, it’s clear that we don’t have enough resources to ensure 24/7 comment…The Conversation


