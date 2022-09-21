Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's universities can find funds and produce job creators: here's how

By Seun Kolade, Associate professor, De Montfort University
Industrial action by Nigeria’s university lecturers has entered its seventh month. The strike is one of the longest by academic staff in Africa’s most populous country.

Strikes have plagued Nigeria’s university system for the better part of three decades, beginning in 1988. At the heart of the problem are longstanding…The Conversation


