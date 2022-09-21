Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Plastic Recycling Harms Health, Environment

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Istanbul) – Plastic recycling in Turkey is harming the health of many people and degrading the environment for everyone, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 88-page report, “‘It’s as If They’re Poisoning Us’: The Health Impacts of Plastic Recycling in Turkey,” documents the consequences of the Turkish government’s ineffective response to the health and environmental impacts of plastic recycling on the right to health. Air pollutants and toxins emitted from recycling affect workers, including children, and people living near recycling facilities. The government fails to enforce…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must release opposition MPs unjustly held for 100 days
~ As World Cup Looms, the Families Football Left Behind
~ Explosive Weapons Declaration to Curb Civilian Harm
~ In The Australian Wars, Rachel Perkins dispenses with the myth Aboriginal people didn't fight back
~ Remote control: why Auckland’s local election is neither local nor democratic
~ We can't solve Australia's mental health emergency if we don't train enough psychologists. Here are 5 fixes
~ 'An obsession with order, hierarchy, and one’s place within it': what The Queue says about Englishness
~ We helped fill a major climate change knowledge gap, thanks to 130,000-year-old sediment in Sydney lakes
~ Canada must take action now on dementia: Recommendations to help lower risks in an aging population
~ More women are studying STEM, but there are still stubborn workplace barriers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter