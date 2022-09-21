Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As World Cup Looms, the Families Football Left Behind

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ram Pukar Sahani shares his father, Ganga Sahani’s pictures. © 2022 Private Ram Pukar Sahani’s father died in Qatar earlier this year, but his memory remains very much alive. Ram and his family are a reminder of the many left behind after their loved ones died while working in Qatar. Human Rights Watch met the family in southern Nepal this month when interviewing families of migrant workers who died in Qatar, many of whom made the FIFA 2022 World Cup, which starts in November, possible. Ram said he first learned of his father’s death from a friend. In disbelief, he…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


