'An obsession with order, hierarchy, and one’s place within it': what The Queue says about Englishness
By Cynthia Sear, PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Dawson, Professor and Chair of Anthropology, The University of Melbourne
As we have seen from coverage of “The Queue” – capitalised and thus now, apparently, a proper noun – the English are proud of their queuing prowess.
The Queue for the queen lying in state is portrayed as testament to the English ideals of civility, duty and sacrifice.
David Beckham’s 13-hour wait in the crowd was widely praised, while TV hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s alleged…
- Tuesday, September 20, 2022