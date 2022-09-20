We helped fill a major climate change knowledge gap, thanks to 130,000-year-old sediment in Sydney lakes
By Alexander Francke, Research Fellow, University of Adelaide
Anthony Dosseto, Professor, University of Wollongong
Haidee Cadd, Research associate, University of Wollongong
Tim Cohen, Associate Professor and ARC Future Fellow, University of Wollongong
80% of carbon on land in stored in soil. Our new research investigated how erosion transports this carbon to the bottom of lakes, where it’ll never be released into the atmosphere.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 20, 2022