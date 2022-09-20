Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

African States Should Tell FIFA to Establish Remedy Fund for Migrant Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The football team made up of migrant workers in Qatar before a big match, from the documentary “The Workers Cup,” which showcases stories of Qatar’s migrant workers. © 2022 The Workers Cup LLC Samuel Alabi Ago, a goalkeeper in a Ghanian youth football league, hoped to someday play for a senior team. Instead, poverty and mismanagement by his managers drove him to work in Qatar helping to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup possible. “I was playing football but it wasn’t getting me anywhere,” a dejected Samuel said in the 2017 documentary The Worker’s Cup, which showcases stories…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


