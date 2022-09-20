Tolerance.ca
What teachers think of children and young people's technology use

By Sarah Hodge, Lecturer in Psychology and Cyberpsychology, Bournemouth University
Mobile phones, computers, social media and the internet are part of the daily lives of children and young people, including at school. Concerns over the risks of too much screen time or online activity for children and young people have been tempered by the reality of technology use in education and leisure.

The experience of life during the pandemic, when much schooling and socialising went online, has also changed attitudes to technology use. UK communications regulator Ofcom…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


