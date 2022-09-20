Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queen Elizabeth II: the politics of national mourning left no space for dissenting voices

By Deborah Madden, Principal Lecturer, Centre for Memory, Narrative and Histories, University of Brighton
Share this article
After eleven days of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a full day of ceremonies brought the second Elizabethan era to a close. The official nature of this period – during which all political wrangling was cast to one side to allow the country to unite and grieve for the loss of the late monarch – was underlined by the administrative use of capital letters for “National…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As chinook salmon get thinner and fewer, southern resident killer whales struggle to find enough food
~ Canada must act now to hold off a future wave of dementia: Recommendations to help lower risks
~ To adapt to a changing world, heritage conservation needs to look toward the future
~ NASA is crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid to test a plan that could one day save Earth from catastrophe
~ ‘If only they made better life choices’ – how simplistic explanations of poverty and food insecurity miss the mark
~ For Canadians with disabilities, multiple types of support were important during COVID-19
~ Climate change is making rain difficult to predict – we trained an AI to help tropical countries adapt
~ Women artists: the belated craze for blockbuster shows is welcome – but it's not enough
~ Pakistan’s floods are a disaster – but they didn't have to be
~ What teachers think of children and young people's technology use
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter