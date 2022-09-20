Tolerance.ca
How artists Judy Watson and Helen Johnson are stripping back Australia's 'white blanket of forgetfulness'

By Julie Shiels, Senior Industry Fellow, RMIT University
In his 1980 Boyer Lecture, art historian Bernard Smith said a “white blanket of forgetfulness” had been thrown over the horrors of Australia’s colonial past.

Renowned Australian artists, Waanyi woman Judy Watson and second-generation Anglo immigrant Helen Johnson, have individually spent decades exposing these secrets by translating archival material into paintings, prints and installations.

In a new exhibition, the red thread of history, loose ends, they come together in a visual, and conceptual dialogue of reworked maps, cartoons, proclamations, records and correspondence.…The Conversation


