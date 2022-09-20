Actor Ryan Reynolds has urged 45 year olds to screen for bowel cancer. But the case for screening in your 40s isn't clear cut
By Katy Bell, Associate Professor in Clinical Epidemiology, Sydney School of Public Health, University of Sydney
Paul Glasziou, Professor of Medicine, Bond University
There have been calls for Australia to follow the US and lower the age for screening, from the current starting age of 50. So should we follow suit?
