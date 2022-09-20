Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bankers bonus cap: why scrapping it could hurt the UK economy

By Alper Kara, Professor and Head of Department - Accounting, Finance and Economics, University of Huddersfield
At a time of rising prices and an ever increasing cost of living, there are at last signs of a financial boost for an industry toiling away at the economic coal face. British bankers, it seems, could be about to receive a hefty pay rise, with the new UK chancellor reportedly planning to scrap the limit on how much they receive in bonuses.

