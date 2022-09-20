Tolerance.ca
As Philippines’ Marcos Speaks Before UN, a Few Reminders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks as the New York Stock Exchange,  New York, September 19, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Seth Wenig When President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks before the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, September 21, expect that he will present the same misleading picture of human rights in the Philippines that he has been hawking to the international community since he won the election in July. Amidst mischaracterizations of the rights situation, there are several things UN member countries should keep in mind. Marcos’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


