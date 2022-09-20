Tolerance.ca
Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read

By Trisha Tucker, Associate Teaching Professor of Writing, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
The US is seeing more campaigns to ‘protect’ children by barring controversial books. But research shows children’s reading experiences are complex and unpredictable, explains a literature professor.The Conversation


