Human Rights Observatory

Why has Kenya not abolished the death penalty? Habit and inertia

By Carolyn Hoyle, Director of the University of Oxford Death Penalty Research Unit, Centre for Criminology, Faculty of Law, University of Oxford
Lucy Harry, Post-Doctoral Researcher, Death Penalty Research Unit (DPRU), University of Oxford
Parvais Jabbar, Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director of the Death Penalty Project, University of Oxford
Kenya has not carried out the death penalty since 1987, but executions could resume while the law remains on the books.The Conversation


