Human Rights Observatory

Funding Needed for UN’s Yemen Oil Tanker Cleanup

By Human Rights Watch
By Joey Shea, Acting Researcher Yemen & Bahrain  Donor countries that pledged to fund a long-delayed salvage mission for the FSO Safer, a decaying oil supertanker moored off Yemen’s coast in the Red Sea, should immediately send the remainder of their contributions. The situation remains urgent as the tanker threatens a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe. The Safer, a ticking time bomb holding an estimated 1.14 million barrels light crude oil (four times the amount of oil spilled from the Exxon Valdez in 1989), has been stranded and left to decay since 2015. It could explode or break apart…


© Human Rights Watch -


