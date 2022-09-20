Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Treasurer Chalmers warns against getting too excited by $50 billion improvement in budget bottom line

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
In this podcast, Michelle & Amanda Dunn discuss the $50b windfall improvement announced by Jim Chalmers, legislation for a national integrity commission, and the challenges facing a republicThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘It's not drought, it's plundering,’ criminalized activists say of new law in Querétaro, Mexico
~ Gender equality in Ukrainian language: Feminine forms of professions now given full recognition
~ Bankers’ bonus cap: why the UK should be wary of scrapping a policy that protects economic stability
~ How to disagree without making enemies in the age of the pandemic – tips from a psychologist
~ Cancer in the under 50s is rising, globally – why?
~ FIFA World Cup: All Sponsors Should Back Remedies for Workers
~ Can environmental conservation and tourism exist together harmoniously?
~ In a win for Traditional Owners, Origin is walking away from the Beetaloo Basin. But the fight against fracking is not over
~ Explainer: Socrates and the life worth living
~ The economic and cultural value of the Australian book industry deserves more government support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter