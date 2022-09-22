Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Asian States Should Back Remedy for Qatar’s Migrant Workers

By Human Rights Watch
In just two months, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar. While South Asian football teams won’t be participating in the tournament, World Cup fever is spreading across the region. Many South Asians will also be among the 1.2 million fans expected in Qatar. But this year’s tournament is personal for many South Asians beyond love for “the beautiful game.” It is not just that the tournament ball is made in Sialkot, Pakistan. This year, even the stadiums and surrounding infrastructure were largely built by South Asians. Migrant workers from the region are also employed in the stadiums and…


© Human Rights Watch -


