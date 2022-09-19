Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change threatens up to 100% of trees in Australian cities, and most urban species worldwide

By Manuel Esperon-Rodriguez, Lecturer and Research Fellow, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Jonathan Lenoir, Senior Researcher in Ecology & Biostatistics (CNRS), Université de Picardie Jules Verne (UPJV)
Mark G Tjoelker, Professor and Associate Director, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Rachael Gallagher, Associate Professor, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Urban plantings are part of the solution to living in warmer cities, but most tree and shrub species in the world’s cities will struggle too. The impacts on liveability could be huge.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


