Climate change threatens up to 100% of trees in Australian cities, and most urban species worldwide
By Manuel Esperon-Rodriguez, Lecturer and Research Fellow, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Jonathan Lenoir, Senior Researcher in Ecology & Biostatistics (CNRS), Université de Picardie Jules Verne (UPJV)
Mark G Tjoelker, Professor and Associate Director, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Rachael Gallagher, Associate Professor, Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University
Urban plantings are part of the solution to living in warmer cities, but most tree and shrub species in the world’s cities will struggle too. The impacts on liveability could be huge.
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 19, 2022