1,000-year-old stalagmites from a cave in India show the monsoon isn’t so reliable – they reveal a history of long, deadly droughts
By Gayatri Kathayat, Associate Professor of Global Environmental Change, Xi'an Jiaotong University
Ashish Sinha, Professor of Earth and Climate Sciences, California State University, Dominguez Hills
As water dripped in a remote cave, it left behind evidence of every monsoon season for a millennium. Scientists say it holds a warning for a country about to become the most populous on Earth.
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 19, 2022