Giorgia Meloni – the political provocateur set to become Italy's first far-right leader since Mussolini
By Julia Khrebtan-Hörhager, Associate Professor of Critical Cultural & International Studies, Colorado State University
Evgeniya Pyatovskaya, Ph.D. Candidate in Communication, University of South Florida
The far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy has tried to distance the party from its fascist lineage, but many are still worried about the direction she will take the country.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 19, 2022