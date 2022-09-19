Supply chain management in Africa needs a rethink -- COVID changed everything, or did it?
By Lilac Nachum, Professor of International Business, City University New York; Fulbright scholar to Africa, Visiting Professor at Strathmore Business School, City University of New York
COVID-19 has laid bare the vulnerability of the supply chain model that has dominated the way African firms have organised their production. In this model firms rely on multiple suppliers, many of whom are located far away (mostly in China).
With goods stuck at factories and ports around the world and shortages emerging, the pandemic disrupted the supply of most essentials. It also exposed the weakness of global interdependencies. Foremost among these were of course the essential…
- Monday, September 19, 2022