Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supply chain management in Africa needs a rethink -- COVID changed everything, or did it?

By Lilac Nachum, Professor of International Business, City University New York; Fulbright scholar to Africa, Visiting Professor at Strathmore Business School, City University of New York
Share this article
COVID-19 has laid bare the vulnerability of the supply chain model that has dominated the way African firms have organised their production. In this model firms rely on multiple suppliers, many of whom are located far away (mostly in China).

With goods stuck at factories and ports around the world and shortages emerging, the pandemic disrupted the supply of most essentials. It also exposed the weakness of global interdependencies. Foremost among these were of course the essential…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Typhoon Merbok, fueled by unusually warm Pacific Ocean, pounded Alaska's vulnerable coastal communities at a critical time
~ Electric planes are coming: Short-hop regional flights could be running on batteries in a few years
~ Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there
~ Why China feels threatened by the moral authority of a 90-year-old Catholic bishop
~ Proposed federal abortion ban evokes 19th-century Comstock Act – a law so unpopular it triggered the centurylong backlash that led to Roe
~ Giorgia Meloni – the political provocateur set to become Italy's first far-right leader since Mussolini
~ Conspiracy theories are dangerous even if very few people believe them
~ Nonprofits may need to spend about one-third of their budget on overhead to thrive – contradicting a rule of thumb for donors
~ Why does nature create patterns? A physicist explains the molecular-level processes behind crystals, stripes and basalt columns
~ Tanzania and Zambia want to upgrade the 'Uhuru Railway' – but can they?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter