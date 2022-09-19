Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hardliner Takes Charge in Burundi

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security minister Gervais Ndirakobuca is sworn in as the new Burundi Prime Minister in Bujumbura on September 7, 2022. © 2022 AFP via Getty Images On September 7, Burundi’s president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, removed government officials he said he no longer trusted. Most significantly, he replaced the prime minister, Alain Guillaume Bunyoni. Given Bunyoni’s poor record on human rights, including at one time overseeing security forces who committed serious violations against real and perceived opponents, his ouster might otherwise be commendable. But his replacement,…


