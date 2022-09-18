Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

We can predict final school marks in year 11 – it's time to replace stressful exams with more meaningful education

By John Fischetti, Professor, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Human and Social Futures, University of Newcastle
Research which shows you can reliably predict a student’s year 12 results by year 11. This suggests we don’t need a battery of stressful exams to work out what they do next.The Conversation


