Human Rights Observatory

Why should we trust science? Because it doesn't trust itself

By John Wright, Adjunct Research Fellow in Philosophy, La Trobe University
Scientists aren’t always right, and new evidence can always emerge to disprove a theory. Still, philosophy helps explain why there is good reason for us to trust science regardless.The Conversation


© The Conversation


