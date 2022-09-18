Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why 'best before' food labelling is not best for the planet or your budget

By Louise Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Retail Marketing, University of Tasmania
Nathan Kilah, Senior Lecturer in Chemistry, University of Tasmania
UK supermarket chains have dropped the use of “best before” date labels to reduce the amount of food being thrown out when it’s still perfectly edible. It’s just as big a problem in Australia.The Conversation


