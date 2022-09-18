Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New data on the e-levy in Ghana: unpopular tax on mobile money transfers is hitting the poor hardest

By Mike Rogan, Associate Professor, Rhodes University
Max Gallien, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Nana Akua Anyidoho, Associate Professor & Director, Centre for Social Policy Studies, University of Ghana
Vanessa van den Boogaard, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Share this article
Ghana’s introduction of a a 1.5% tax on mobile money transactions in May 2022 has been watched closely by policymakers across Africa. The proponents of the electronic transaction levy (e-levy) argue that taxes on mobile money — commonly referred to in Ghana as MoMo — present an opportunity for cash-strapped governments to raise funds in the complex post-pandemic context.

In Ghana, the “e-levy” has been linked to the current administration’s “Ghana…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As a divided Italy heads to the polls, a sharp right turn is likely
~ Canada is still haunted by the legacy of the 1972 Summit Series
~ Gutter to gut: How antimicrobial-resistant microbes journey from environment to humans
~ Memory problems during the pandemic? It's just your brain trying to distinguish one day from the next
~ William Ruto vs Kenya's media: democracy is at stake
~ How coastal West Africa can stem the jihadist wave
~ Nigeria's endless lecturer strikes: insights from some essential reads
~ Jordan: Government Crushes Civic Space
~ Guadeloupe suffers after passage of Tropical Storm Fiona
~ Saudi Arabia: Drop Baseless Investigation of US Citizen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter