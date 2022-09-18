Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's endless lecturer strikes: insights from some essential reads

By Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
Segun Oluwagbile, Commissioning Editor: Nigeria
Share this article
Nigeria’s public university system has lost about 57 months to industrial action since 1999. This has implications for the future workforce.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As a divided Italy heads to the polls, a sharp right turn is likely
~ Canada is still haunted by the legacy of the 1972 Summit Series
~ Gutter to gut: How antimicrobial-resistant microbes journey from environment to humans
~ Memory problems during the pandemic? It's just your brain trying to distinguish one day from the next
~ William Ruto vs Kenya's media: democracy is at stake
~ New data on the e-levy in Ghana: unpopular tax on mobile money transfers is hitting the poor hardest
~ How coastal West Africa can stem the jihadist wave
~ Jordan: Government Crushes Civic Space
~ Guadeloupe suffers after passage of Tropical Storm Fiona
~ Saudi Arabia: Drop Baseless Investigation of US Citizen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter