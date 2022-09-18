Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan: Government Crushes Civic Space

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Jordanian teachers display their national flag during a protest in the capital of Amman on September 5, 2019. © 2019 KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images (Amman) – Civic space in Jordan has shrunk over the past four years as authorities persecute and harass citizens organizing peacefully and engaging in political dissent, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities use vague and abusive laws that criminalize speech, association, and assembly, Human Rights Watch found. The authorities detain, interrogate, and harass journalists, political activists, and members of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Guadeloupe suffers after passage of Tropical Storm Fiona
~ Saudi Arabia: Drop Baseless Investigation of US Citizen
~ Exploring the St. Lawrence River through the performing arts
~ Woman Dies in Custody of Iran’s ‘Morality Police’
~ The invisible women behind Georgia's fishing industry
~ How did a Nepali ritual altar end up in Berlin?
~ Queen Elizabeth II: the history of royal funerals and how this one will be different
~ Elizabeth II took the throne at age 25 — one of the many young queens who shaped Britain's history
~ How news of the death of Elizabeth I in the 17th century was communicated in ballads and proclamations
~ What do Britain's tears for Queen Elizabeth mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter