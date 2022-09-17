Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guadeloupe suffers after passage of Tropical Storm Fiona

By Janine Mendes-Franco
'The storm’s projected path will see the Dominican Republic feeling her effects by September 18. Thus far, she has maintained speeds of 85 km (50 miles) per hour.'


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


