Human Rights Observatory

Woman Dies in Custody of Iran’s ‘Morality Police’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photo of Mehsa Amini. © 2022 ISNA She is “gone … gone,” the mother of Mahsa Amini told a reporter. Her 22-year-old daughter, from Sanandaj in western Iran, was arrested by Tehran’s “morality police” on September 14. She was transferred to a hospital that same day in a coma, and died on September 16. The Iranian news outlet Etemad reported that the morality police arrested Mahsa, who was with her brother, in front of the Haghani metro station in Tehran for what authorities described as “improper” hijab. They told her brother she was being taken to the morality police…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


