Human Rights Observatory

Elizabeth II took the throne at age 25 — one of the many young queens who shaped Britain's history

By Elena Woodacre, Reader in Renaissance History, University of Winchester
Imagine being 25 years old and 5,000 miles from home when you get a call delivering the worst possible news – your parent has died. For Elizabeth Windsor, this call had a far greater impact. She was now taking on the greatest of responsibilities, shouldering the burden of the sovereign’s role.

Already a young wife and mother of two, she would become a mother to the nation, and to the Commonwealth of nations around the globe. It would have been a lot to process for the young queen on that day in 1952.

Her son Charles is now experiencing that same combination of mourning…The Conversation


