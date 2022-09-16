Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

William and Harry reunite to mourn the Queen — here's why the death of a family member can bring siblings together

By Katherine Davies, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, University of Sheffield
Much has been made of supposed tensions between princes William and Harry over the last few years. But in the wake of the Queen’s death we have seen the brothers come together with their family, uniting to pay tribute to their grandmother and take part in official mourning activities.

Regardless of speculation about their relationship, it is typical for sibling bonds to be bolstered or rekindled at critical moments such as the death of a family member. Often our longest lasting relationships, sibling relationships…The Conversation


